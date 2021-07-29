How to WATCH Aidan Walsh’s medal bout and Kellie Harrington’s Olympic debut – Times and Details
Things get real in the early hours of Friday morning for the Irish boxing Olympic team.
Aidan Walsh has the chance to become the sixteenth Irish fighter to win an Olympic medal when he fights for welterweight bronze in Tokyo.
The Monkstown Madator takes on Mauritius fighter Merven Clair at the Kokugikan Arena in the early hours of Friday morning for a place on the podium.
Beat Clair and the 24-year-old and Walsh will be guaranteed a bronze medal at the very least.
Kellie Harrington also appears on Friday morning. The Dubliner makes her Olympic debut just a few hours before Walsh competes for the second time in the tournament.
The World amateur Championships gold medal winner competes in the last 16 against Rebecca Nicoli – whom Amy Broadhurst beat in the 2019 European U22 final. The Italian beat Mexico’s Panamerican Games bronze medallist Esmeralda Falcón to reach this stage.
St Marys BC’s Harrington competes at 3:00am Irish time, while Walsh’s big bout plays out at 4:51am [Irish time].
You can watch the fight on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.
Tokyo Olympics
July 24th
Last 32
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Jose Quiles (Spain) 5-0
July 25th
Last 32
81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) 0-5
July 26th
Last 32
52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Carlo Paalam (Philippines) 1-4
Last 16
57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Irma Testa (Italy) 0-5
July 27th
Last 16
69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Albert Menque (Cameroon) 5-0
July 28th
Last 16
75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) lost to Qian Li (China) 0-5
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Mirazizbek Mitzakhalilov (Uzbekistan) 4-1
July 30th
Last 16
60hk Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Rebecca Nicoli (Italy) or Esmerelda Falcon (Mexico)
Quarter-final
69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Mervin Clair (Mauritius) or Hussein Eashash (Jordan)
August 1
Quarter-final
57kg Kurt Walker v Duke Ragan (USA)