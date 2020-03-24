Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano postponed

Eddie Hearn will this week confirm Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s mega fight won’t take place on May 2.

Two of the bigger names in the sport where scheduled to fight in Manchester on May 2 on the undercard of Dillian Whyte versus Russian Alexander Povetkin pay per view fight.

The were serious doubts the card would go ahead with the British Boxing Board of Control banning all boxing up and until the end of April – and Eddie Hearn revealed he will confirm cancellation before the week is out.

Matchroom have three shows set for May Manchester on May 2, Cardiff May 9 and London on May 28.

The early shows, which include fights for Taylor and James Tennyson as well as a proposed clash for Jason Quigley, look certain to be cancelled, while the May 28 show is in danger of being cancelled.

When asked by IFL TV if the May shows would be canceled Hearn replied: ‘I think so,” before further explaining : “We will make an official announcement this week regarding those shows, but right now the chances of boxing, certainly in early May are very limited even in May at all and even maybe in June.”

Hearn also stressed it may take some time before we see boxing as we know it.

The Matchroom boss, who promotes TJ Dohney, Jono Carroll, James Tennyson and Katie Taylor, is exploring behind closed doors shows and studio fights.

“It’s not just about quarantine being over and saying ‘right Saturday night whose coming’. It’s going to take time for people to gain confidence, gain trust and want to go out again. People are going to be desperate to watch sport..but it’s still got to be the right time. I think the evolution of coming back will be studio shows, maybe closed off shows, small hall shows and then maybe the big shows.”

Hearn also stressed a scenario may play out where boxing won’t return until after the Summer.

“No one knows. We might not have boxing this year. Right now best case scenario boxing returns in June, more realistic scenario boxing returns in July and possible scenario September. “