How to watch Aaron McKenna, Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty fight tonight – Running Order – Time

Aaron McKenna, Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty all trade leather in England tonight.

The trio at the Coventry Skydome Arena on Saturday 13th November, live and free on Channel 5, as part of Hennessy Sports multi-titled card.

Donegal’s McGinty [3(1)-0] fights Pavel Albrecht [9(7)-12(6)-0] in his fourth pro fight, Stevie McKenna [9(8)-0] faces an interesting fight with Djarbeng [31(25)-4(2)-1] and Aaron McKenna faces former Spike O’Sullivan foe Gabor Gorbics [26(16)-21(6)-2] over eight.

The main event and chief support clash will be broadcast on Channel 5 with the undercard also free to air on Youtube.

All three Irish interest fights can be seen on Hennessy Sports Youtube channel. The broadcast begins at 5pm with McGinty fourth into the ring, Stevie McKenna follows two fights after with Aaron McKenna in just before the switch to Channel 5.

