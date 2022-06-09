Homecoming Back On? Cyborg ‘serious’ about fighting Katie Taylor

A massive cross-code fight between undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] and massive MMA name Cris Cyborg is back on the cards, meaning the homecoming may also be a possibility again.

Reports suggest initial plans to bring Taylor to Croke Park in the last week of September were shelved after Amanda Serrano pulled out of rematch talks.

Although Irish-boxing.com understands Team Taylor hadn’t lost all Croker hope and believe the Irish Icon would sell well regardless of opponent, there are concerns with regard to dance partner at promotional and TV level.

It was feared the Irish sensation may not sell out the 80,000-plus stadium without the help of big-name opposition. Former UFC star and current Bellator operator Cyborg has come up with a solution and claims she is ready to provide that known rival.

In fact, she is confident you couldn’t get much bigger, the Brazilian believes a fight between her and the Olympic gold medal winner is the ‘biggest’ fight in women’s boxing right now.

Cyborg, who holds an MMA win over Taylor’s former amateur teammate Sinead Kavanagh, told the Irish Mirror: “I am ready to sit down and talk to Eddie whenever he is ready. He has mentioned my name in the media a few times, but for me I am serious about getting into boxing and if he is serious about being my promoter then I would love to talk to him. What he has been able to do for all of women’s boxing, not just Katie Taylor, has really helped elevate the sport.

“I have told my management I am ready to sign a contract for my first professional boxing fight, the time is now,” she said before suggesting the fight would have to be at a catchweight.

“She would have to do what Floyd Mayweather did against Conor McGregor and come up in weight a little bit to give the fans the biggest fight that can be made in women’s boxing.”

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor before her bout against Amanda Serrano (not pictured) at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Cyborg secured a boxing licence in 2017 and previously flirted with the idea of boxing then undefeated pound for pound star Cecelia Braekhaus.

She was also mentioned alongside American star Clarresa Shields over recent years.

Taylor has also been linked to UFC name Holly Holm, a former boxing world champion who named dropped the Bray fighter as far back as 2012 and who was two weeks ago in pole position to provide Croke Park opposition.