Headline News News Pro News 

Home Debut – Jason Harty Secures Irish Fight Date

Jonny Stapleton ,

Not quite a homecoming but Jason Harty [2-0] is in line for a home debut next month.

The Limerick fighter will fight in Ireland for the first time since his amateur days when he trades leather in Belfast on March 19.

The Treaty middle is the latest fighter added to the rescheduled MHD XXI card and will go to work at the Europa Hotel alongside the likes of Colm Murphy, Matthew Fitzsimons, and John Cooney next month.

The former underage standout and teen National Elite Champion was due to fight alongside brother-in-law and Northen Sports Club stablemate, Edward Donovan, at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on a Fight Academy card on March 22.

However, he will now fight a few days earlier and in Belfast rather than Scotland.

The fight is Harty’s first on Irish soil and his first of 2022. He was last seen outpointing Russian Vladimir Fleischhauer in December and will now look to move to three fights undefeated on the Mark Dunlop show this spring.

Edward Donovan will still compete on the Fight Academy Card in Scotland.

It’s believed Harty won’t have to wait too long for a homecoming and a fight in his home county. Northern Sports Club are exploring Limerick options and have plans to come to Munster this year.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

World Elite Championships – Eugene McKeever Gets Ireland Underway

Jonny Stapleton

Saunders: Lee is no GGG I will stand and trade with him

irishboxing

It’s On! – The Battle of Jobstown CONFIRMED

Joe O'Neill