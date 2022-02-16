Home Debut – Jason Harty Secures Irish Fight Date

Not quite a homecoming but Jason Harty [2-0] is in line for a home debut next month.

The Limerick fighter will fight in Ireland for the first time since his amateur days when he trades leather in Belfast on March 19.

The Treaty middle is the latest fighter added to the rescheduled MHD XXI card and will go to work at the Europa Hotel alongside the likes of Colm Murphy, Matthew Fitzsimons, and John Cooney next month.

The former underage standout and teen National Elite Champion was due to fight alongside brother-in-law and Northen Sports Club stablemate, Edward Donovan, at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on a Fight Academy card on March 22.

However, he will now fight a few days earlier and in Belfast rather than Scotland.

The fight is Harty’s first on Irish soil and his first of 2022. He was last seen outpointing Russian Vladimir Fleischhauer in December and will now look to move to three fights undefeated on the Mark Dunlop show this spring.

Edward Donovan will still compete on the Fight Academy Card in Scotland.

It’s believed Harty won’t have to wait too long for a homecoming and a fight in his home county. Northern Sports Club are exploring Limerick options and have plans to come to Munster this year.