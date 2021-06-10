Home Advantage – Eric Donovan’s EU European title fight may happen in Ireland

Eric Donovan [13(7)-1(1)] may just have secured home advantage for his massive EU title fight.

The Kildare fighter was set to trade leather with Mario Alfano [15(4)-2(0)-1] for the EU super featherweight title in Brescia, Italy on May 15 but the fight was postponed after the St Michaels Athy graduate injured his rib sparring.

At the time the Mark Dunlop-managed Paschal Collins-trained fighter assured the fight was postponed rather than cancelled.

A positive Donovan revealed he could still evoke his mandatory rights and would take on the Italian once he had returned to fitness.

The question then revolved around Team Alfano and whether or not they still had promotional control over the fight. It remained to be seen if the purse bids lodged and won by the Italians still stood or wiould a new negotiation process begin.

It seems the former title challengers team and Mark Dunlop have been in talks because Donovan is hoping to challenge for the EU strap in Ireland in September.

Speaking to Off The Ball this week Donovan said: “I’m due to talk to my manager Mark Dunlop this week about the plan, but it looks like September time. I’llbe training, working away and getting myself ready. It looks like it’s going to be a big fight in September too and the good news is it could be back home and it could have fans.”

Speaking previously about his EU postponement he said: “The dream is not dead It’s not lost, it’s just pushed down the road a little bit. Once I can get back to full health and full fitness then we can reschedule the fight and I can look forward.”

There have been shows confirmed for September yet although it is believed Boxing Ireland are planning Celtic Clash 11 for that date. Donovan’s news suggests Mark Dunlop may also have September show plans and the likes of Paul Hyland Jr, Conor Quinn and maybe even James Tennyson may be given outings on an MHD card.