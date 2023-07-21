Hearn Hints Quigley is set for Taylor-Cameron II Card

Jason Quigley could add some serious sizzle to an already ‘sensational’ Matchroom Dublin card.

Eddie Hearn has revealed the Donegal favourite might go to work on the undercard of Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II, which is being put together for the 3Arena and November 25.

The Matchroom head honcho has been drip-feeding information with regard to the undercard makeup over the last week or so, and Quigley is the latest name to pass his lips.

The promoter had mentioned Quigley versus Luke Keeler for the undercard of his most recent trip to Dublin and did drop the former world title challenger’s name alongside Spike O’Sullivan and Matchroom starlet Caoimhin Agyarko.

Hearn hasn’t gone as far as to suggest an opponent this time around, rather he’s just said the fighter, who was part of the DAZN commentary for the May 20 3Arena card, could appear.

Considering Quigley is a super middleweight at present, a fight with O’Sullivan wouldn’t look likely, while Matchroom are trying to make Agyarko versus Troy Williamson for the card.

If Keeler gets a comeback win in September thats a fight Hearn has always been keen on, although non-Irish opposition looks most likely for the Andy Lee-trained fighter.

Hearn has also mentioned Quigley as a possible opponent for Diego Pacheco, his undefeated Mexican American prospect.

The 22-year-old went to the UK to fight Jack Cullen, so he may not be adverse to a trip to Ireland. The Essex fight maker also mentioned Feile bill topper, Padraig McCrory as a potential rival for Pacehco and could look to make that super middleweight match-up.

Quigley returned to the ring after over a year layoff, making his pro-Dublin debut at the National Stadium in April. He followed that Gabor Gorbics win-up by impressing in defeat to New York puncher Edgar Berlanga.

There was more than enough in that performance to suggest there is still much more to come from the 32-year-old.

Irish-boxing,com understands a fight between Darragh Foley and Paddy Donovan is done for the card, while as previously mentioned Agyarko will appear, possibly against Williamson. Thomas Carty will also appear as will Matchroom starlet Gary Cully, potentially in a rematch with Jose Felix Jr.