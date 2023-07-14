Headline Act Wallace Plans to Dazzle on DAZN

Conor Wallace is reveling in main man status on DAZN’s latest fight night broadcast.

The Australian-based Newry headline’s the first show to come out of the link-up between the streaming status and Australian promotion Tasman Fighters.

The IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight tops the bill in an interesting fight with Matt Sheehan and welcomes the responsibility of fronting the card.

Wallace suggests it’s proof he is moving in the right direction and feels the added spotlight can only help to continue his progression toward world level.

“I’ve been boxing my whole life and these are the nights I’ve dreamt about,” says Wallace.

“I’m really looking forward to putting on a show. These are the big nights that you want, the ones that get you out of bed in the morning,” he adds before addressing the global nature of the show.

“There will be a massive Irish contingent watching at home on DAZN and as well as in the arena and be headlining is huge.”

Weight made! Conor Wallace and Mat Sheehan are ready to throw down for domestic Light Heavyweight supremacy tomorrow night! Live on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/v25jc81krG — Tasman Fighters (@tasmanfighters) July 14, 2023

As well as a chance to win new fans, Wallace will have the chance to add to title collection trio of regional titles, as well as a chance to move up in the global rankings, on the line.

However, Sheehan warns the titles nor the fight will be easily won. The Aussie concedes the 27-year-old Irish fighter is the favourite and predicts a war but believes he will come out on top to become Australian boxing’s light heavyweight big hitter.

“He’s the favourite going into this fight and that doesn’t bother me. It’s in his hometown, he’s got the pressure on him, he’s the number one boy at the moment,” he told The Inner Sanctum.

“His last couple of fights he’s looked good, but his last fight against Leti he got caught and got found out quite a few times. He got the win still, but he got caught.

“It shows he can be beat.

“I’ve prepped and I’ve done what I can. I’m confident in my ability to go up there and beat him and take those belts.

“I’ll prove a lot of people wrong come Saturday night, when it’s all done.”