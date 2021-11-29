Happy Birthday – Matchroom gift Caoimhin Agyarko a birthday present

Matchroom handed Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] a massive birthday present on Monday.

‘Black Thunder’ has been gifted a title fight and will for his first strap in Liverpool next month.

The Belfast fighter will take on Noe Larios Jr [14(6)-0] at the Echo Arena on December 11 and Matchroom today confirmed a title will be on the line.

The fighter, who turned 25 today, will compete for the WBA middleweight International ranking title.

The Holy Trinity graduate crossed the great British promotional divide when he swapped Frank Warren for Matchroom and Eddie Hearn late last month.

An excited Hearn wasn’t long about confirming him on the December 11 card co-featured by Katie Taylor and Conor Benn and declared he wanted to put ‘Black Thunder’ straight into a 10 round fight of relative note before hunting down a title shot in early 2022.

It seems the DAZN aligned promoter underpromised and over delivered as the Belfast fighter has the step up he craved with the kind of title that could tee him up for a breakout 2022 on the line.

American Larios comes to the ring with his 0 intact and is more experienced than the Belfast middle considering he has had 14 fight dates.

A lot of his fights took place in Mexico and he has yet to face an opponent with a winning record but he still represents a step up for the eager to kick on Holy Trinity graduate – and he too will be motivated by the chance to win silverware.

Taylor defends her lightweight titles on the card. The undisputed star trades leather with Kazakh Firuza Sharipova in what could be her last fight before she finally meets Amanda Serrano.