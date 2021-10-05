Headline News News Pro News 

Graham McCormack to Fight Scottish Champion in Glasgow

Graham McCormack’s step-up prayers have been answered. The Limerick native has been handed the breakthrough fight he’s been asking for and will take on Scottish champion Paul Kean [13(1)-2] next.

‘The G’Train’ ended a 26-month ring sabbatical late last month when he defeated Jordan Latimer in Scotland in what turned out to be an entertaining tougher than planned return to action. Speaking after that fight he made it clear he wanted bouts of note from here on out, whilst revealing he had a ‘tasty’ offer on the table.

Today that ‘tasty’ bout was revealed as Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch confirmed the 34-year-old will face Kean next.

McCormack [6(1)-0]returns to Glasgow on November 19, the same night Jason Quigley challenges Demetrius Andrade for the WBO world middleweight title, on a Boxing Dinner Club promotion.

Kean will be known to Irish fight fans from his BUI Celtic title fight with Jay Byrne, the Scot beat the Dub on points back in May of 2018.

The 28-year-old Dundee fighters only two defeats have come in title fights, he lost to Stefan Sanderson, a fighter Jay Byrne defeated, in a Scottish title fight and to Hamzah Sheeraz in a fight for the WBO light-middleweight European ranking title.

The Scot certainly represents a step up for the Treaty county fighter but McCormack will go into the clash confident and told Irish-boxing.com that his return fight with Latimer proved perfect prep.

“I feel it was the perfect comeback fight after so long out of the ring,” he continues.

“I was in with an opponent who came to fight, all guns blazing and trying to win. It forced me to fight hard and work for the win. I definitely preferred that to fighting a journeyman, who is just there to survive. I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback fight,” he adds before reflecting on the win.

“Now that the dust has settled and I watched it back I actually really enjoyed it. It was a war from start to finish. I had to adjust and i did. I won well in the end and landed the cleaner shots and combinations. I followed coach Shaun Kelly’s instructions between rounds too.”

