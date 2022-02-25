Going for gold – Harrington and O’Rourke reach Strandja Finals
Olympians Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke both set gold medal bouts with victory in Stradja tournament semi’s in Sofia today.
Both won their respective semi finals by unanimous decision to secure final spots..
Olympic gold medallist Harrington defeated Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 to continue her impressive run of wins.
Harrington will now face either Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina and Russia’s Nune Asatrian in tomorrow’s final.
🚨Strandja Result🚨— IABA (@IABABOXING) February 25, 2022
An assured win for Kellie Harrington over 🇰🇿.
She is through to the final in Saturday’s afternoon session, and will meet either 🇷🇸or 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/xBe4w5PNSI
The Dubliner’s success came after O’Rourke produced the good to reach the final at middleweight.
The Olympic BC Galway fighter shut out Russian opposition, winning every round against Anastasia Shamonova, winning 30-27 upgrading her bronze medal to silver, at least in the process..
The Roscommon talent will face Panama’s Atheyna Bylon in Saturday’s final.
🚨Strandja Result🚨— IABA (@IABABOXING) February 25, 2022
Aoife O’Rourke has won a decisive, dominating victory over 🇷🇺 in her semi-final🥊🥊🥊.
She boxes for 🥇 v 🇵🇦 in Saturdays evening session pic.twitter.com/jlOt5KelkQ
Team Ireland Squad:
F48kg Shannon Sweeney
F50kg Caitlin Fryers
F52kg Carly McNaul
F57kg Michaela Walsh
F60kg Kellie Harrington
F70kg Christina Desmond
F75kg Aoife O’Rourke
57kg Adam Hession
60kg JP Hale
63.5kg Dean Clancy
67kg Eugene McKeever
71kg Luke Maguire
80kg Kelyn Cassidy
92kg+ Thomas Maughan