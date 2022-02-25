Going for gold – Harrington and O’Rourke reach Strandja Finals

Olympians Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke both set gold medal bouts with victory in Stradja tournament semi’s in Sofia today.

Both won their respective semi finals by unanimous decision to secure final spots..

Olympic gold medallist Harrington defeated Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 to continue her impressive run of wins.

Harrington will now face either Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina and Russia’s Nune Asatrian in tomorrow’s final.

🚨Strandja Result🚨



An assured win for Kellie Harrington over 🇰🇿.



She is through to the final in Saturday’s afternoon session, and will meet either 🇷🇸or 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/xBe4w5PNSI — IABA (@IABABOXING) February 25, 2022

The Dubliner’s success came after O’Rourke produced the good to reach the final at middleweight.

The Olympic BC Galway fighter shut out Russian opposition, winning every round against Anastasia Shamonova, winning 30-27 upgrading her bronze medal to silver, at least in the process..

The Roscommon talent will face Panama’s Atheyna Bylon in Saturday’s final.

🚨Strandja Result🚨



Aoife O’Rourke has won a decisive, dominating victory over 🇷🇺 in her semi-final🥊🥊🥊.



She boxes for 🥇 v 🇵🇦 in Saturdays evening session pic.twitter.com/jlOt5KelkQ — IABA (@IABABOXING) February 25, 2022

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan