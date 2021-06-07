Get in touch if you want to get it on – World champions message to Team Quigley

Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] basically told Team Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] to get in touch if they want to get it on.

The Irish middleweight called out the WBO middleweight world champion after his DAZN broadcast win over Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas just over a week ago.

The champion, who holds a win over Dublin’s Luke Keeler, responded by telling Irish-boxing.com that the Andy Lee trained fighter would appeal if he couldn’t secure one of the mega names.

Quigley took to socail media to keep the pressure up and express his interest again, this time sharing an old tweet of ‘Boo Boo’s’ looking to fight Quigley.

The socail media post shows the now world champion asking Golden Boy for a shot at the Golden Boy middle.

.@BooBooAndrade you called for it before but now there is so much more attention on it and let’s bring it to the east coast crowds back, fill out any arena and what an atmosphere it would be #AndradeQuigley@Micheladatime @OscarDeLaHoya @EddieHearn @DAZNBoxing @AndyLeeBoxing pic.twitter.com/I2e95AFPER — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) June 4, 2021

Responding to that tweet, Andrade, tagging Golden Boy Promotions and Eddie Hearn, as well as broadcaster DAZN, basically told Team Quigley to make him an offer.

Quigley has been suggesting the fight would be a success in New York or Boston , which has promoted talk of a big Irish influenced card.

If Katie Taylor was to fight Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden in December an Irish versus American middleweight world title fight may be ideal for the card.

Undefeated American, Andrade, who is promoted by Matchroom, is keen on fighting Canelo Alvarez or the likes of Gennady Golovkin but the big name big money bouts have yet to materialize, meaning he does need high enough profile challengers to keep active and get paid.

After defeating Keeler and Liam Williams no obvious challenger has emerged until Quigley start talking about the fight.