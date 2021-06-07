Headline News News Pro News Top News of The Day 

Get in touch if you want to get it on – World champions message to Team Quigley

Jonny Stapleton ,

Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] basically told Team Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] to get in touch if they want to get it on.

The Irish middleweight called out the WBO middleweight world champion after his DAZN broadcast win over Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas just over a week ago.

The champion, who holds a win over Dublin’s Luke Keeler, responded by telling Irish-boxing.com that the Andy Lee trained fighter would appeal if he couldn’t secure one of the mega names.

Quigley took to socail media to keep the pressure up and express his interest again, this time sharing an old tweet of ‘Boo Boo’s’ looking to fight Quigley.

The socail media post shows the now world champion asking Golden Boy for a shot at the Golden Boy middle.

Responding to that tweet, Andrade, tagging Golden Boy Promotions and Eddie Hearn, as well as broadcaster DAZN, basically told Team Quigley to make him an offer.

Quigley has been suggesting the fight would be a success in New York or Boston , which has promoted talk of a big Irish influenced card.

If Katie Taylor was to fight Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden in December an Irish versus American middleweight world title fight may be ideal for the card.

Undefeated American, Andrade, who is promoted by Matchroom, is keen on fighting Canelo Alvarez or the likes of Gennady Golovkin but the big name big money bouts have yet to materialize, meaning he does need high enough profile challengers to keep active and get paid.

After defeating Keeler and Liam Williams no obvious challenger has emerged until Quigley start talking about the fight.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

What Are The Different Types Of Boxing Gloves?

Jonny Stapleton

New TV fight date for Jamie Cox

Joe O'Neill

‘Not knowing was always the hardest part’ – Joe Ward feared his career was over before it begun

Jonny Stapleton