Gerrard Whitehouse primed for ring return

Gerard Whitehouse [7(2)-1(1)] is cranking things back up and ready for a return to professional boxing.

‘Crank’ hasn’t been seen in a professional ring since as far back as 2017.

Having put seven wins together since turning over in 2014, the Dubliner went into BUI Celtic title action, with Jay Byrne in December of 2017.

Byrne won that domestic derby and Whitehouse fell off the radar since.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands the ticket seller is set for a return. The Tony Dunlop linked fighter is back in training and is eyeing up a Summer return. The former welterweight title challenger will look to campaign at light middle or middle in the second part of his career.

Another Davitt trained fighter, John Joyce is also due to end a ring sabbatical. Lucan’s John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] has also returned to the gym with the view to returning to the pro ring.

‘The Demogorgon’ hasn’t fought since his defeat to Noely Murphy in Boston in March of 2019. The soldier took a break from the game as he went on overseas duties. A September return now looks likely for the 33-year-old.

Speaking on his most recent fight last year Joyce said,

“I think that fight came too soon for me. I had hounded my coach into taking it, but I definitely learned a lot about myself after that.

“The main thing I learned was that I would never again change my style. I was trying to box clever against a more experienced fighter.

“I’m a go-forward inside fighter and I got put on my arse in the first round when I was caught on the outside and that’s something I won’t do again,” he insisted.