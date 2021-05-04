Frustrated Fury – Andy Lee reveals heavyweight is upset with lack of progress in making massive Joshua fight

Andy Lee admits Tyson Fury is frustrated over the lengthy negotiations with Anthony Joshua but assures one of the biggest fights of all time will happen.

The Limerick man, who is part of the last man to win an Irish heavyweight title’s coaching set-up, was pressed on the massive heavyweight title fight when in the Matchroom bubble with Joseph Parker last week.

Lee revealed the WBC heavyweight champion of the world is growing frustrated with the lack of progress being with regard to the monstrous fight with Anthony Joshua.

“He is frustrated,” Lee told Sky Sports about Fury. “The end-date was February, then it was March, now we’re still going on. He’s very frustrated that the biggest, most powerful people in boxing (promoters Bob Arum, Eddie Hearn and all the networks) but they can’t seem to get the deal done for whatever reason.”

The Limerick man and former WBO middleweight champion of the world also expressed disappointment Top Rank and Frank Warren haven’t kept Fury active and didn’t get the heavyweight out earlier this year.

“It’s inevitable that it will happen. But all this sitting around and waiting? Tyson could have fought in February or March. He’s been held up by it. He does like to be active,” Lee explained.

“I don’t know if it’s to his detriment or his benefit that this wait has happened. He will be ready to unleash the fury when this fight is on.”