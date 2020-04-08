‘Gentleman’ Hearn sticking by Tommy McCarthy – ‘huge nights’ ahead

‘Huge’ Matchroom promoted nights await Tommy McCarthy according to Mark Dunlop.

Unlike his fellow Dunlop managed fighter, James Tennyson, the Belfast crusierweight isn’t signed to the promotional company, but has been assured of at least one big night under their banner and thus on Sky Sports.

The ‘Mack Attack’ is mandatory for the EBU European title and was hoping to challenge for the blue strap over the summer.

The current pandemic has left ‘Big Tommy’ like most in some form of limbo, but Dunlop assures the 29-year-old remains in Continental pole and will eventually challenge for the career changing strap on a Matchroom show.

Eddie Hearn has promised as much and Dunlop has no reason to doubt the Sky Sports aligned promoter.

“Eddie is sticking by big Tommy,” Dunlop told Irish-boxing.com.

“He has promised me he would promote [McCarthy’s] European Title fight and he has never ever let me down. Contrary to his social media followers view on him he is a complete gentleman and I have all the time in the world for him.

“Tommy McCarthy is in great hands and there are huge nights ahead for him both domestically and with a bit of magic he could find himself with a world title opportunity before the end of the year.”

Winning the European title would open a pathway to a world title shot just like it did for recent world title challenger Tennyson recently.

Indeed, the shot may have come sooner, but for the current pandemic.

Dunlop explains talks to fight French WBA world champion Arsen Goulamirian were underway until boxing was called to a halt – and it’s quite possible the Belfast fighter could have been challenging for a world title this week.

“I was in negotiations for him to fight Arsen Goulamirian for the WBA this week believe it or not, but that disappeared like everything else at the minute.”



