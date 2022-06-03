Gary Sweeney: You wouldn’t know what could happen between me and Carty!

Gary Sweeney [4(4)-0] hasn’t closed the door on a possible heavyweight title fight with Thomas Carty [3(2)-0].

‘The Gallant’ will weigh in at heavyweight when he returns to the ring for the first time in five years when he fights on Neilson Boxing promotion at the MECA, Regent Circus in Swindon tomorrow.

The Ballinrobe fighter plans to work his way down the scales and back to cruiserweight where he registered four knockout wins between May 2016 and December of 2017, and before injury struck.

However, if the chance to fight Dublin heavy Carty arose he would be open to it, although it’s not something he wants to discuss in detail just yet, preferring to keep his focus on his comeback fight against Pawel Strykowski [3-16(3)-1].

“I am fighting heavyweight for now but I’m working on getting my weight down. The plan is to get back to cruiserweight but you wouldn’t know what could happen between me and Thomas Carty in the mean time. But for now, I am focusing on this fight.”

Carty has been very clear about his ambition to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury.

Most agreed it would be a wise move and Irish fight followers, in particular, have been excited about the prospect of the green strap being brought into play. However, there were dance partner concerns, with many wondering if there was a viable opponent the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter could fight for the vacant strap.

As a gym mate Niall Kennedy appears a no-go, Paddy Nevin is back training and could be an option if, as now Sweeney may be.