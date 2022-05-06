Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan ready to ‘Rip’ World title from Lara

A determined Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] says he’s going to rip the WBA world middleweight title from Erislandy Lara [28(16)-3(0)-3] later this month.

The Cork middleweight takes on the former light-middleweight world champion for the secondary strap [Gennady Golovkin is deemed the governing body’s #1 champion at the weight] on a pay-per-view card on May 28.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will precede the main event bout between unbeaten lightweight contenders Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

It’s a massive opportunity for the 37-year-old and one he is determined to take.

“I’m coming to rip that belt back to Ireland and hear the words, ‘And the new!

“From the very first time I watched boxing, I’ve always dreamed of being a world champion and from the first day I turned professional I’ve worked towards that goal,” said the Mahon middle.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has faced a deep roster of top names over the years, including David Lemieux, Jaime Munguia, Chris Eubank Jr., and Billy Joe Saunders, and claims those major clashes, despite defeat, have made him ready for this clash.

“I’ve had some setbacks, but I’ve gone back to the drawing board, regrouped, righted some wrongs and kept pushing forward. I’ve always known that one day the chips would fall in my favor.”

Speaking about the match up Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions said: “Erislandy Lara, a highly skilled champion who has engaged in numerous exciting action bouts, will have everything he can handle against Gary O’Sullivan, who has never backed up in a boxing ring.”