Gary Cully hoping Big Promoter helps get him the exposure his ‘talent deserves’

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] wants to start giving a big promoter headaches, the headaches that come with matching him that is.

The slick Sarto stylist has been transitioning from prospect to contender over the last 18 months.

The Pete Taylor trained southpaw added fight fans from all corners to those in the boxing know to his list of admirers, thanks to impressive wins over Joe Fitzpatrick, Craig Woodruff, Viktor Kotochigov, and Viorel Simion.

It seems other lightweights have also been impressed as they continually turn down the chance to share the ring with the Irish champion.

With ‘The Diva’ ready to start making moves toward world level and opponents avoiding him, it seems the ideal for a big promoter to step in.

The Pete Taylor trained lightweight knows he can continue to progress as he has but feels he could get to the top quicker with a broadcast platform aligned promoter in his corner.

“I think as far as getting myself into world title contention, I can do that by fighting someone in the rankings or by fighting for another ranking belt, maybe something like that,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I think as far as moving my career forward, growing my profile and name maybe that happens by getting signed by a major promoter and by getting the exposure I need to be a big name. It’s exposure that my talent deserves, so hopefully, that happens soon,” he adds before revealing a desire to prove himself against bigger names.

“I’ve no specific names [I want to fight] just anybody and everybody really, whoever makes sense and whoever progresses my career. I believe I can beat any of them. I’m just waiting on my chance to prove it.”

Viorel Simion provided the opposition for Cully last time out and lasted just three rounds. The Romanian had shared the ring with some big names but the fact he was past his peak and moving up the scales had some stressing it wasn’t the kind of fight the Naas man needed.

For Cully it’s a case of ‘you can only beat who is put in front of you’ and in fairness, Simion was far from the opponent his team wanted.

Irish-boxing.com understands he was the fifth choice, an interesting bout with Irish upsetter Maxi Hughes was first, indeed it was agreed before the English fighter took a Fight Camp fight.

Others turned down offers and presumably there were names who made it clear they were not interested at this time.

“There was more than a couple, there’s no point in naming one because there was a long list of people who were offered and either didn’t want it or said they had other plans,” Cully explains.

“Simion stepped up and credit to him, but finding opponents is definitely causing my manager some headaches! It’s a good compliment but also annoying at the same time.”

Speaking on his stoppage win over the former Scott Quigg and Lee Selby foe, Cully added: “I’m happy with the victory of course, and obviously getting a stoppage is always nice especially in with a guy of Simion’s standard. He’s fought at a high level and I beat him in first gear. I was only warming into the fight, so didn’t get to show as much as I would have liked, but couldn’t ask for much more than another stoppage win”