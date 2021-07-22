PODIUM PATHWAYS – Analysing the medal chances of Irish boxers following tough draw

As always, please do not share or tag the boxers in this piece as they approach every tournament with a one punch, one round, one fight at a time mentality.

The Olympic boxing draw has not been particularly kind to Ireland.

Perhaps not mentioned enough, the draw plays a huge part in determining a fighter’s Olympics. Seedings are imperfect and boxers that most would say are in the Top 4 in a weight class often go home empty handed.

Unfair? Probably, but it’s the way it is and the seven Irish boxers in Tokyo will all still dream tonight of reaching the podium regardless of what the Swiss Timing computer determined this morning.

Below Irish-Boxing.com goes through each boxer and looks at their likely path to the podium in Japan (all times Irish time).

Men’s Flyweight

Brendan Irvine

First Fight – 4:00am Monday 26th

The Team Captain starts in the Round of 32 of one of the most stacked divisions against Carlo Paalam. The Filipino is a 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist but it is a winnable fight for the Belfast boxer. Then things start to get really tough – with veteran Algerian Mohammed Flissi awaiting in the Last 16. The African has seven major medals and will be attending his third Olympics. It won’t get any easier either, with reigning Olympic champ, and the man who defeated Irvine in Rio, Uzbekistani Shakhobidin Zoirov the likeliest opponent in the bronze medal bout.

Men’s Featherweight

Kurt Walker

First Fight – 4:00am Saturday 24th

The Lisburn stylist has been given a stinker of a draw. He starts in the Round of 32 against Spaniard Jose Quiles Brotons, a bronze medallist at the 2017 Euros. Then there is the formidable challenge of Uzbekistan’s gold medal favourite and reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov. Scale this mountain and it could be Kazakh Serik Temirzhanov, American Duke Ragan, or France’s Samuel Kistohurry for a medal.

Women’s Featherweight

Michaela Walsh

First Fight – 6:30am Monday 26th

Another awful draw, the Belfast boxer sees no benefit come from her status as a seed. In the Last 16 she will face either Irma Testa – who she has traded wins with this year – or Russian Liudmilla Vorontsova – who beat her in the 2019 Worlds. If she can claim a big win, Walsh then has Canadian veteran Caroline Veyre or Cuban-born America Yasirel Ramirez for a medal.

Women’s Lightweight

Kellie Harrington

First Fight – 3:00am Friday 30th

The Dubliner has a good draw. First up in the Last 16 it will either be Italian Rebecca Nicoli – whom Amy Broadhurst beat in the 2019 European U22 final – or Mexico’s Panamerican Games bronze medallist Esmeralda Falcón. Then, for a medal, it would likely be Algerian Imane Khelif – who has no major international medals bar winning the African Qualifier last year. Moving very deep into the tournament, potential semi-final opponents include British wonderkid Caroline Dubois, Thai World Championships final opponent Sudaporn Seesondee, and top American Rashida Ellis. Make it to the final and it could be Brazilian world champ Beatriz Ferreira or old rival Mira Potkonen among others.

Men’s Welterweight

Aidan Walsh

First Fight – 3:30am Tuesday 27th

The Belfast boxer has received the dream draw. Handed a bye into the Last 16, he will face either Eswatini’s Thabiso Dlamini and Cameroonian Albert Mengue Ayissi. Win this and he has a shoot-out for a medal against either Jordanian starlet Zeyad Eshaish or Canandian Wyatt Sanford, neither established international medal-winners.

Women’s Middleweight

Aoife O’Rourke

First Fight – 10:15am Wednesday 28th

The Castlerea fighter has a tough but not impossible road to the podium. Straight into Last 16, O’Rourke starts against China’s Li Qian, a bronze medallist at Rio, the 2018 World Champion, and 2019 Asian champion. If the rapidly improving Roscommon boxer can catch the 31-year-old on the hop then it will be a medal bout most likely against Indian veteran Pooja Rani – who won the 2021 Asian Championships in Qian’s absence.

Men’s Light Heavyweight

Emmet Brennan

First Fight – 12:45pm Sunday 25th

Fantastic that he is even at the Olympics, the Dubliner hasn’t been done any favours in the draw. In the Round of 32 he is matched with Uzbekistan’s Dilshodbek Ruzmetov – a silver medallist at the last World Championships and the reigning Asian champ. Shock the world here and he will have to do it again in the Last 16 versus Cuban-Azeri Loren Alfonso – the reigning European champ. If Brennan can do the near-impossible, his medal fight would actually be quite a nice one – probably being Turk Bayram Malkan who qualified for the Games via the rankings route.

You can see the full draw and schedule HERE