Thomas Carty [2-0] registered his second professional win in London last night.

The Dillian Whyte managed big man got a small taste of the big time as he stopped Igors Vasiljevs within three rounds at the O2 Arena.

Below are pictures of the Dublin heavyweight’s night courtesy of Matchroom and Mark Robinson.

Thomas Carty vs Igors Vasiljevs , Heavyweight Contest. 30 October 2021 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Thomas Carty

