Future boxing stars: who will take the place of Canelo, Usyk and Fury?

As the illustrious careers of boxing greats like Saul Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Oleksandr Usyk gradually approach their twilight, the question on everyone's mind is: who will rise to take their place? The future of boxing looks promising with a new generation of talented young fighters ready to make their mark. Here, we introduce you to some of the most promising prospects poised to become the next global stars of the sport.

Shakur Stevenson

Age: 26

Record: 20-0-0, 10 – KO

Stevenson is hard to call a rising star. By the age of 26, he had already been a champion in two weight classes, and by the end of this year he should be boxing for the WBC title in the third – lightweight division.

So far, Stevenson has confidently dominated each of his fights thanks to his incredible reactions, speed and perfectly co-ordinated hand and footwork. None of his opponents have found an approach to him or imposed even a remotely competitive fight on him.

Stevenson is not called Floyd Mayweather’s heir for nothing – he is a master of defence and distance boxing. But this comparison has a downside – Stevenson’s style lacks spectacle, so fights often end in decisions.

Jaron Ennis

Age: 26

Record: 31-0, 28 – KO

Ennis was born in Philadelphia, where a lot of legendary names came from: Joe Frazier, Bernard Hopkins, Meldrick Taylor. For several years, he has been considered a hidden welterweight threat and a top contender for Terence Crawford’s belt.

Ennis’ style is a mixture of speed and excellent timing, high boxing intelligence and impressive power. The vast majority of his fights did not last more than six rounds.

Not only has Ennis never lost a fight – he’s only given up a few rounds in his career. What he lacks is serious competition – his most notable opponent so far has been Sergey Lipinets.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez

Age: 23

Record: 18-0, 11 KOs

Rodriguez made a loud statement in 2022 when he switched fighters just five days before a fight for the WBC belt, moved up in weight and defeated tough veteran Carlos Cuadras. At 22, he became the youngest champion in boxing at the time.

Then confirmed that his championship was no fluke by dismantling and knocking out living legend Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, the second lightweight. Coming down to his own weight, Rodriguez immediately won the WBO belt despite breaking his jaw during the fight.

Rodriguez is a fast, intelligent fighter who is great at circling opponents (often in the style of Vasyl Lomachenko) and finding the perfect positions for his punches. He will face IBF champion Sonny Edwards in December in a unification fight.

Gary Antoine Russell

Age: 27

Record: 17-0, 17 – KO

Gary Antoine is a member of the Russell boxing family: four brothers, each named Gary, trained by their father, Gary Russell Sr. who passed away in 2022.

Russell is no longer a promising young fighter – his career is a bit stagnant, by the age of 27 he had only 17 fights and no fights for a full world title. But his record speaks for itself, and in the amateurs Russell defeated the aforementioned Jaron Ennis and prevented him from qualifying for the Olympic team.

Russell is a classy swormer with a spectacularly aggressive style and knockout punch. On the downside, he neglects defence and misses a lot. At bantamweight, Russell will be serious opposition to any of the big name champions from Teofimo Lopez to Regis Progre.

David Morrell

Age: 25

Record: 9-0, 8 – KO

Morell is a technical lefty of the Cuban school of boxing with an exemplary 130-2 record in the amateurs. In just four professional fights, he has won the WBA Regular middleweight belt and is the challenger to Saul Alvarez’s full title.

So far Morrell looks like a fighter with no weaknesses – smart and athletic, with excellent technique and powerful striking. The big question is whether he can dominate as confidently at the highest level against fighters like Alvarez, David Benavides or Caleb Plante.

Keyshawn Davis

Age: 24

Record: 9-0, 6 – KO

Davis is a 2020 Olympic silver medallist and one of the most talked about young boxers from the United States. So far, it can’t be said that Davis is fully living up to the expectations placed on him.

In his last fight against Francesco Patera, he didn’t look energised and, despite promising to knock his opponent out, was limited to a win on points. Let’s see if Davis makes the transition from amateur to pro without a loss.

Interestingly, in three amateur finals, including the Olympics, Davis lost to the same boxer – Cuban Andy Cruz. Cruz, 28, made his professional debut in July and won the IBF minor belt in his first fight. I would like to believe that the confrontation between the boxers will continue.

Jared Anderson

Age: 23

Record: 16-0, 15 – KO

A major young heavyweight talent and sparring partner of Tyson Fury. Anderson is small (193cm) and very fast for a modern heavyweight.

He was on a streak of 14 KO’s until he faced seasoned veteran Charles Martin. Martin exposed many of the young fighter’s weaknesses – his inability to cut angles, his tendency to defend with body movement alone, and his tendency to retreat in a straight line.

Anderson still won convincingly on points, but tarnished the image of a future heavyweight superstar. He’s still young enough to correct his mistakes and work on his technique.

Conclusion

As the illustrious careers of boxing legends like Canelo Alvarez, Oleksandr Usyk, and Tyson Fury gradually draw to a close, the sport looks to a new generation of fighters to carry the torch. The emerging stars highlighted here represent the future of boxing, each demonstrating remarkable skill, resilience, and potential. Their diverse fighting styles and impressive records promise to keep fans engaged and excited for years to come.

These young athletes are not only poised to fill the shoes of their predecessors but also to push the boundaries of the sport further. Their upcoming bouts and continued development will shape the next era of boxing, ensuring that the sport remains vibrant and dynamic. With such promising talent on the horizon, the future of boxing is indeed bright, offering thrilling matchups and new champions for fans to admire and follow.