Frustrated Billel Dib Tells Anthony Cacace he is ‘Easy to Reach’

Billel Dib [25(12)-3(0)] is ready to take the better late than never approach with regard to Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] and remains open to sharing the ring with the Belfast fighter.

The Australian was shocked to see the British champ heavily linked to a fight with IBO world champion Michael Magnesi because he believed he was on course to trade leather with ‘The Apace’.

Dib was told he was 100 percent nailed on to fight Cacace in London in September and was keen to increase his world title hopes by winning a fight between two world-ranked contenders.

“I was told we were scheduled to fight July 2 in London, it was then pushed back to September and I was told by Frank Warrens people that it was 100%,” Dib told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not sure exactly what titles were on the line but we are both ranked top 15 in the world so it’s a good fight to continue moving up the rankings.”

Does anyone remember when Anthony Cacace won by TUKO – Throw Up Knockout?



The spit bucket got more than it bargained for 7 years ago today. #irishboxing #boxing pic.twitter.com/lfp8v8fTWA — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) June 14, 2022

Rumour now has Cacace fighting Magnesi in New York in August but he remains on Dibs radar. ‘Baby Face’ would particularly like to share the ring with the natural talent if he defeats the IBO title holder.

“I understand he’s taking another fight with Lou DiBella’s fighter in the USA. I’d be happy to fight him, they just have to be willing as well.

“It’s frustrating that the fight with me isn’t happening especially when I was told it’s 100% on numerous occasions. However, I’d love the winner, I’m always ready and easy to reach. I haven’t seen much of Magnesi to be honest but I’ve had some people tell me they think Magnesi wins. Let’s see.”

If the fight does eventually come off and Dibs fights Cacace he is confident things will go his way.

“I think he’s tough, I respect his grit and how hard he works. Fight pans out one way, I win and win comfortably whether I stop him or win on points it won’t matter.”

Cacace has confirmed he was never contacted re a Dib fight and his focus will now be on Italian Magnesi, who should be confirmed as his next opponent very soon.