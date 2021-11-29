Francy Luzoho reveals new Anthony Joshua style set up

Francy Luzoho [4(2)-1(0)] is taking an Anthony Joshua approach to boxing moving forward.

The former unified heavyweight champion of the world is known for having a big team and an advanced approach to preparation.

It’s a model ‘The Butcher Boy’ wants to follow and he changed up his team as a result.

The Congolese Dub will now train out of the Box Smart Elite Gym in England’s West Midlands. Shiney Singh, who is an England Talent Pathway’s Regional coach, will take the reigns as head coach, while 26-year-old will also employ new strength and conditioning coaches amongst other team members. The likes of George Vernon, Reece Roberts, Bhupinder Singh, and Lucy Fletcher make up the new and increased team.

“Going forward I’ll be surrounded by a full team of professional and fully qualified people that will offer me the chance to better my career and help me get to the next level,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before comparing his new setup to that of Joshua’s.

“Call it AJ professionalisms. I’m bringing my work ethic, dedication, and my Mamba mentality to a professional team and I’ll become a force not to be messed with. I’ll bring that Terence Crawford ruthlessness.

Luzoho who most recently had Ryan Rhodes as a manager and Jonathan O’Brien as a coach fights for the first time with his new team in Luxemburg on December 18.

The Spain based Blanch fighter, who is now set to camp in England isn’t too sure what a win in that fight will lead to but is delighted that is the case. Luzoho is relieved to have someone other than himself navigating his career and working to secure his fights.

“My team have a calculated plan in place. This time I’ll know the long-term route and what steps I’ll take to achieve my goals. Before I did everything myself and now that stress has been taken off my shoulders. Those burdens are on the team and the gaffer ‘Shiney’, a person that reminds me of trainers such as Rob McCracken. We will start to work on the future altogether,” he adds before thanking his sponsors.

“I would also like to give a massive shout to my sponsor’s Ring Walk Uk, STRID3 Athletic & Egyptian Collections.”