Four Irish fighters fight for European Championship U22 medals – How To Watch – Times – Live Stream

Four Irish fighters compete for a place amoung the medals in Italy today.

Monivea’s Adam Hession, Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy, Sligo’s Dean Clancy and Dublin’s Jack Marley are competing in the quarter-finals of the European U22 Championships, where victory will ensure a place on the podium.

The Connaught trio fight in the afternoon session, virtually one after the other, while Marley kicks off tonights evening session.

Sean McDermot’s Clancy kicks proceedings off for the Irish as he fights for a bronze medal [at least] taking on French opposition at 2:30pm in Ring B.

Molloy is in the same ring very soon after as he takes on England’s 69kg representative at 3:00pm.

Hession may be in action even before Molloy is done as he takes on a German foe in Ring A at 3:15pm.

There is a break before heavyweight Marley fights, he competes for a medal in the evening session against Romania’s 91kg fighter in Ring A at 6:15pm.

All the fights will be broadcast on the AIBA’s Youtube channel – you can watch HERE

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) TBC

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v TBC

69kg Kiern Molloy (Ireland) V TBC

91kg Jck Marley (Ireland) v TBC

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke