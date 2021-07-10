“Forza Italia” – Cheeky Conlan travels to Buckingham Palace to share Italian support

Cheeky Michael Conlan showed his support for Italy in mischievous fashion ahead of Sunday’s European Championship final.

The Belfast boxer is currently in London training for his massive and eagerly anticipated all Irish Feile bill topper with TJ Doheny and took time out of camp to lend his support to Roberto Mancini and his men ahead of their Euro 2020 decider against England.

Standing in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace, the World Amateur Championship gold medal winner and played “Il Canto degli Italiani” – the Italian national anthem.

Captioning the post “Forza Italia”, the 29-year-old left no doubt about who he would be supporting in Sunday’s final.

The cheeky post came on a break from training ahead of what some argue is the best all-Irish fight in modern history.

Conlan faces former world champion TJ Doheny on top of an exciting Feile card at Falls Park onAugust 6.

Speaking about the fight Conlan said: “It’s an honour to share the ring with TJ, I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements being a former world champion, I believe it’s my toughest fight to date and with that I will make my biggest statement in my quest to be world champion,” said the World Amateur gold medal-winner.

“This will be a great fight [in] which I’ll put on a masterclass! “I’m very excited to be back fighting in my city. In 2019 it was special but I believe this year it will be more so as we have been starved of live events due to the pandemic but August 6th will show Belfast is back.”