Former Stevenson, Selby and Quigg foe next for Gary Cully

Gary Cully [12(6)-0] will take on experienced contender Viorel Simion [22(9)-5(2)] on next week’s action-packed #MTKFightNight event.

The two men collide in a non-title 10 round bout at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday 25 June that also plays host to fights for Tyrone McCullaugh and Pierce O’Leary.

Cully is back after his destructive second-round stoppage win over Viktor Kotochigov back in March, following on from a superb 2020 where he knocked out Joe Fitzpatrick inside one round for the vacant Irish title, and also earned a victory over Craig Woodruff.

The Kildare prospect now shifts his focus to Simion who has reached ranking title level and shared the ring with the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Lee Selby and Scott Quigg. He has also only been stopped just twice in 27 professional fights.

It’s not quite the step the ladder Cully has been looking for but it’s a meaningful over a summer period where it’s proving hard to keep everyone busy.

Massive lightweight Cully will have huge height and size advantage, considering his opponent has fought in the lower weights and could register a stoppage win that may catch some educated eyes.

Cully’s Taylor Made stablemate Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(1)] makes his highly-anticipated return, going up against Brett Fidoe [14(6)-65(2)-5], who is coming off an impressive win against debutant John Patrick Harker earlier this month. It’s not quite the Jacob Robinson fight he was rumoured to be getting but a more than acceptable return from such an absence – and an opponent that should give him much-needed rounds.

Elsewhere on the bill, Dublin rising star Pierce O’Leary [6(2)-0] is out against a yet to be confirmed opponent.