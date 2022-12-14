Flexible Michael Conlan outlines World title plans

Micheal Conlan [18(9)-1(1)] knows the what when it comes to the fight he he wants next, is certain of the when, somewhat open to the where and at this stage doesn’t care about who.

The Belfast star believes its time to get a second world title tilt and wants a big coronation on St Patrick’s Day.

The Top Rank fighter put his name firmly in the world title frame with an impressive first round stoppage win over Karim Guerfi at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Speaking in the bowls of the SSE Arena minutes after his 18th career win on Saturday, he was adamant a second world title shot is incoming. March 17 is the preferred time frame, with Belfast and New York one and two in terms of choice of venue.

Who he fights and for what belt doesn’t matter for the Olympic champion. Once he gets his shot he’ll be content.

“I just hope I fight for a world title,” Conlan said.

“I just want to fight for a world title as soon as possible. Nothing is guaranteed in boxing. It’s a funny aul game and things chop and change. I don’t know who but I’ll fight anyone.”

Conlan is always open to a Leigh Wood rematch, although he isn’t confident of getting a second go at the fighter, who is now the main WBA champion after Leo Santa Cruz vacated.

Luis Alberto Lopez, a fellow Top Rank fighter and the current IBF title holder, is an option after his win over Josh Warrington. The Mexican now seems to be the most likely option although Isaac Dogboe for the WBO title was the fight the rumour mill was churning out most prior to Saturday’s win. There was also faint talk of Kiko Martinez if a world title fight doesn’t transpire for March.

Commenting on the lay of the land, the only man to win World amateur Championship gold for Ireland, added: “Lopez is an easy one to make because he is Top Rank. There are options there and we will explore every single one of them,” Conlan continued.

“Dogboe could be the fight and if it is fantastic. If it isn’t a world title fight it has to be massive fight, a fight which warrants a world title.

“Next year world champion! I’ve been saying that for the last few years but we’ll keep rolling the dice till we get there.”

Photo credit Mark Mead