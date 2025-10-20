Five Team Ireland Boxers Secure World Rankings

5 Team Ireland boxers feature in the first-ever World Boxing rankings, published today.

IABA was ratified as a member of World Boxing in May, following a decision by clubs in April of this year to affiliate to the International Federation which will operate boxing at the Olympic Games, all qualifying tournaments, the Youth Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games.

30 August 2025; Grainne Walsh stands for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

The World Boxing rankings will be used to determine seedings at World Boxing’s major Elite competitions, including the World Boxing Championships, Continental Boxing Championships, Multi-Sport Games, World Boxing Cup Finals and others.

The competitions that contributed to this first set of rankings are:

Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Under PBU regulations)

World Boxing Cup Finals – Sheffield, England 2024

World Boxing Challenge – Tammer Tampere, Finland 2024

World Boxing Cup – Foz do Iguazu, Brazil 2025

World Boxing Challenge – Usti, Czechia 2025

World Boxing Cup – Astana, Kazakhstan 2025

World Boxing Championships – Liverpool, England 2025

75kg World champion, Aoife O’Rourke, is the top ranked boxer in her category, having clocked up 1,500 points. Her sister, Lisa O’Rourke, who contests at 70kg, is ranked 6th in the world in her weight division, with 300 points, while World Boxing Championship bronze medalist, 65kg Grainne Walsh, is 6th with 600 points.

Of the Team Ireland men, World Boxing Championship 55kg bronze medalist, Patsy Joyce, is 6th on 600 points – and heavyweight, Jack Marley, is 6th in his division, on 375 points.

The rankings, in full, are available here.

