‘Fight by Fight’ – Debutant Glen Lynch Plans to Take it One Fight at a Time

Glen Lynch is calmness personified.

It’s not the kind demeanour you expect from a boxer making his debut on Friday but the Dubliner cuts a laid-back figure – and it seems he has started as he means to go on.

The Crumlin BC graduate points out he will also be calm and calculated during his fights and will be similarly gungho adverse when it comes career choices.

The Phil Sutcliffe trained Elite promoted new to the pro game boxer has a one fight at a time mantra.

Lynch debuts against Richard Brant at the National Stadium on Friday making his pro bow on the All of the Lights card.

Watch Full Interview below: