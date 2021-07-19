Fearghus Quinn looking forward to Féile fanfare

Fearghus Quinn [2-0] is set for a baptism of fire in what he believes is will be a second debut come August 6th

The 24-year-old has secured a slot on the massive eagerly anticipated Feile card and joins Tyrone McKenna, Padraig McCrory, Sean McComb, James McGivern, Paddy Donovan and Callum Bradley on the undercard of the mouthwatering Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny all Irish fight.

It’s not the Belleek middleweight’s debut but it’s his first taste of fighting in front of a crowd, meaning his first non behind closed doors outing happens outdoors, potentially in front of thousands of fans and on one of the most exciting cards to come to Ireland in some time.

It’s something that excites the entertaining early-days operator and he suggests it will be a debut of sorts as well as a chance to impress.

“It’s definitely a big opportunity to show what I’m about in front of a huge crowd,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’ll be nice to finally fight in front of a crowd in the pro ranks, especially a home crowd. It’ll be like making my debut again with having all family and that at it so I can’t wait and intend on grabbing the opportunity with both hands.”

So impressed with the line-up and the stage is Quinn, that you get the feeling he would be in the crowd with the fans if he wasn’t fighting.

“This is the biggest card in Ireland in a long time, which showed by how quickly tickets sold, so it’s great to be a part of it and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Quinn has had a solid start to pro life with two good wins from two early tests under his belt, he did see a proposed April clash fall through but a Féile fight makes up for it.

“I’m over the moon to get on this card and can’t wait to fight. It’s been a long wait for a fight after the disappointment in April so I can’t wait to get going,” he adds before thanking his manager.

“Big thanks to Jamie Conlan for getting me on this card, it’s top to toe with massive fights so it’s going to be a cracker and I’m delighted to be a part of it. I’ve been on to him all the time trying to get a date after April and he promised me he would get me out as soon as possible, so I’m just glad to finally kick-start the year.”



