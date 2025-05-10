Fairy Tale Continues – Amazing Anthony Cacace Stops Leigh Wood

Anthony Cacace could be going back to the world title ball after winning the battle of the Cinderella Men in Nottingham tonight.

The Belfast man continues to shine in a bright through his indian summer, ‘The Apache’ making it a hat trick of double world champion scalps with a sensational stoppage win over Leigh Wood.

The 36-year-old showed real boxing beauty to get ahead before displaying real brutality to get a ninth-round finish.

One of the world’s form fighters had too much by way of skill for the Nottingham native in the first half of the fight, and once he hurt the former world champion, he was never going to let him off the hook.

The fighter, who is finally fulfilling his much lauded talent, sent ‘Lethal’ crashing to the ropes early in the ninth, forced a count and had his prey on the run from that point until the towel came in.

The boxer, who also had ability but rarely got opportunities, now holds consecutive wins over Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington, and Wood.

It’s a run that should secure his legacy as an Irish great, although the victory means the feel good fairy tale will have one more chapter at least with talk of world honours and a homecoming in the ring after his hand was raised.