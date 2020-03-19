Logo



Navigation

European Youth Championships postponed

By | on March 19, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

The European Men’s and Women’s Youth Championships has been postponed until May because of the coronavirus outbreak, the EUBC has confirmed.

The tournament was scheduled for Budva, Montenegro from April 22 to May 3 but has now been postponed until May 15/27.

The EUBC said they’ll continue to monitor the situation and reserve the right to review the dates of the Championships.

A statement released by the EUBC reads as follows:

With safety and well-being of all our members in mind, as well as taking into account the input of the Local Organizing Committee and other relevant authorities, EUBC has taken a decision to postpone EUBC Youth European Boxing Championships BUDVA 2020, which was initially scheduled for April 22 – May 03, 2020. 

Unfortunately, COVID-19 pandemic is posing serious health and logistical risks and, despite Montenegro remaining the last coronavirus-free country in Europe, we have been forced to postpone the Youth European Boxing Championships to May 15 – 27, 2020

In any case, EUBC will monitor the situation of the spread of COVID-19 and reserves the right to review the dates of the Championships, if the problem has not yet been resolved. 

We appreciate the efforts of the BUDVA 2020 Local Organizing Committee and thank you for your understanding in this matter. We hope that all of you stay healthy! 

Franco Falcinelli 

EUBC President 

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media