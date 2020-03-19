European Youth Championships postponed

The European Men’s and Women’s Youth Championships has been postponed until May because of the coronavirus outbreak, the EUBC has confirmed.

The tournament was scheduled for Budva, Montenegro from April 22 to May 3 but has now been postponed until May 15/27.

The EUBC said they’ll continue to monitor the situation and reserve the right to review the dates of the Championships.

A statement released by the EUBC reads as follows:

With safety and well-being of all our members in mind, as well as taking into account the input of the Local Organizing Committee and other relevant authorities, EUBC has taken a decision to postpone EUBC Youth European Boxing Championships BUDVA 2020, which was initially scheduled for April 22 – May 03, 2020.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 pandemic is posing serious health and logistical risks and, despite Montenegro remaining the last coronavirus-free country in Europe, we have been forced to postpone the Youth European Boxing Championships to May 15 – 27, 2020.

In any case, EUBC will monitor the situation of the spread of COVID-19 and reserves the right to review the dates of the Championships, if the problem has not yet been resolved.

We appreciate the efforts of the BUDVA 2020 Local Organizing Committee and thank you for your understanding in this matter. We hope that all of you stay healthy!

Franco Falcinelli

EUBC President