Elites Surprise Package Darren O’Neill Not Ruling Out a Return to International Action

Darren O’Neill is just enjoying an unexpected free go on the roller coaster ride that is boxing for now – but isn’t ruling out competing after these National Elite Championships.

The St Paul’s man ended four years out of the ring with a brilliant cruiserweight victory over fancied new kid on the block Kane Tucker two weeks ago before Ighosa Igharo’s withdrawal from the 86kg final four presented passage to the first-ever National Elite cruiserweight final.

As a result, the former school teacher is now just one win away from winning an eighth National Elite title.

Defeat Faolain Rahill at the National Stadium on today and the 34-year-old will become a three-weight amateur champion, the first-ever Irish cruiserweight amateur titleholder and the main man at the weight.

As the #1 in the new division, O’Neill could be deemed international tournament-worthy.

The London 2012 Olympian was also set to explore life in the pro ranks but for the pandemic and that could remain an option for the veteran post the 2021 edition of the amateur blue ribbon tournament.

However, for now, the focus is on enjoying his time back in the ring and this weekend’s decider.

“I’m just enjoying being able to fight for now but god knows what could happen in the future,” O’Neill tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about potential international aspirations.

The popular Kilkenny man with a solid media profile also confirmed he hasn’t ruled out turning over either.

“I haven’t ruled it out,” he continues. “I was looking forward to the new experience but Covid messed up everything for everyone,” he reflects on missing the chance to punch for pay.

O’Neill is the most familiar name on the finals roster, yet at the same time a name many will be surprised to see there, mainly because many believed he had left the amateur game.

Most recent finals nights have seen the Olympian ringside on punditry duty rather than in the ring and from that vantage point he always felt he could compete and do well if he was to lace them back up again.

“Why not enter, is probably the better question.

“I’ve been looking on the last few years each time thinking I’d have done well if I’d have entered.”



O’Neill also had some encouraging words for Tucker, a fighter many see as a genuine Olympic hope. The fighter who has been there and done that in terms of reaching the greatest show on earth was aware the prospect had potential before they meet and is certain of his talent now.

“All I knew of Kane was he was a great talent and very good boxer. I saw him years ago when helping out coaching for a week with a youth squad. I think he went to medal at the Commonwealths after it. In hindsight, I can confirm he is a great talent and is one to watch. He is a young man and has many years ahead of him – I am 15 years older than him after all!”