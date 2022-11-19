‘Eddie if you’re watching’ – Moylette tells Matchroom promoter he is ready to call in his favour

Ray Moylette believes Eddie Hearn owes him a favour and told the big-time promoter is ready to collect.

‘Sugar’ Ray fights for the first time since his stoppage defeat to Dalton Smith, suffered in Leeds in March, on the Rising from the Ashes card in Dublin tonight.

The Mayo man is determined to return to winning ways and start making a return to relevance at a venue he enjoyed some massive nights as an amateur.

Once Ivaylo Boyanov [4(1)-10(6)-1] is accounted for on the South Circular Road, the Pascal Collins trained fighter wants a fight of note early next year and then he’ll be calling in the Matchroom boss to remind him he is owed a favour.

Moylette told Irish-boxing.com that, the Essex fight maker had promised to have him back on a DAZN and Matchroom card in the few minutes after his defeat to Dalton smith.

The former amateur standout had given Smith a workout over 10 rounds – but more importantly all but prevented the Sheffield fighter from being disqualified, and thus suffering a first career defeat.

After taking a shot where it hurts for the second time in the fight, the Mayo fighter was offered a direct route to victory.

Whilst wincing in pain the referee informed Moylette his opponent would be disqualified and he would be handed victory if he couldn’t fight on.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter could have secured a DQ win, a WBC ranking title and almost certainly a lucrative offer to rematch the Matchroom star if he’d have just said he was in too much pain to continue.

Leeds, UK: Dalton Smith vs Ray Moylette, WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title. 26 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

However, the European and World Youth’s gold medal winner’s pride wouldn’t allow him to walk that path to the winner’s circle. Moylette didn’t want his hand raised unless he’d earned it by proving himself the better man over 10 rounds.

As a result, he battled on and ultimately suffered a tenth-round stoppage defeat. Post the fight Hearn was keen to express his gratitude and told Moylette he’d have him back on a show.

The Connaught fighter knows just the show, and told Hearn via Irish-boxing.com he wants to compete on the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park card.

Watch the interview below: