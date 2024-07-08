Eddie Hearn reveals Katie Taylor interim fight stance

Katie Taylor won’t follow Amanda Serrano’s lead by having an interim fight before they rematch.

The former foes were due to renew acquaintances in Texas on July 20, only for the fight to be pushed back to November 15 after one-half of the co-main event, Mike Tyson postponed due to illness.

Both Serrano and her promoter, Jake Paul, the other half of the co-main event, have decided to take to the ring rather than wait and will box on the original July 20 date.

Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed world champion will fight Stevie Morgan at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

“I’ve already been preparing for a fight on Saturday, July 20, and even though I’ll now be waiting a little longer for my rematch with Katie Taylor, this is an opportunity for me to face another tough boxer in Stevie Morgan in Tampa,” Serrano said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

The move prompted queries as to whether Taylor would do the same and get a keep-busy fight in between.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed the Irish Icon won’t fight before the Netflix broadcast showdown on November 15.

The Matchroom Boxing boss told the Irish Mirror: “The numbers don’t really make sense.

“At her age, do you really want to go through a camp and then do a fight that you’re not really motivated for and then go straight back into camp again for another fight?

“What if you get a niggle or you do your hand? What if you tear a muscle? I don’t know like, it could be anything.

“I just think at this stage, with the amount of money and the size of that fight, we’d rather not.

“I mean look if Serrano gets injured in July, we’ll go straight out and do our own fight, but I think it’s her decision to just have a month back in Ireland, chill out and then go back into camp.”