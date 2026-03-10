Eddie Hearn: I Have to Deliver Croke Park for Katie Taylor

Eddie Hearn is ready to pull out all the stops to ensure Katie Taylor gets the farewell she deserves.

The Matchroom promoter says he HAS to deliver Croke Park for the greatest and most influential female fighter of all time.

Indeed, the Essex fight maker says he would fail the 39-year-old if he didn’t.

“That’s a shitload of work to make sure that one of the greatest athletes of all time gets her ultimate dream. And I have to deliver Croke Park. I have to,” Hearn said Monday on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“If I don’t give this everything, if I don’t try my very hardest to make this a reality, I’m not doing Katie justice and I’m not doing myself justice. Because this would be the greatest sporting event ever in the history of Ireland.”

Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn speak with press.

Hearn first tentatively mentioned Croke Park at the press conference to launch Taylor’s pro career in Dublin Castle nigh on a decade ago.

The venue has been mentioned numerous times since, and talks with GAA officials have been held. Price, which the promoter suggests is over double the cost of Wembley Stadium, has always proved a stumbling block.

However, with the Olympic medal winner and two weight undisputed world champion declaring that her next fight will be her last, there is a more urgent air to Tyalor ot Jones’ Road proceedings.

“This time there’s more momentum,” Hearn added before discussing possible farewell foes.

“You obviously want to have an opponent that is compelling, is competitive, there’s a storyline behind,” he said. “Nothing really discussed or spoken about an opponent. It’s really trying to get the conversations with Croke Park into that being a possibility before we move forward with that.”