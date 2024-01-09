Eddie Hearn gives positive Katie Taylor Croke Park UPDATE

Eddie Hearn is cautiously optimistic about delivering a massive Croke Park fight for Katie Taylor after positive talks with the GAA.

Hearn declared Croke Park was a must for the Irish sporting great post her amazing victory over Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena in November.

The Matchroom Chairman claimed the two-weight undisputed champion deserves a fight on Jones Road, and said he would do all he could to make Taylor GAA Headquarters’s first boxing headline act since Muhammad Ali beat Al Blue Lewis in July of 1972.

It’s not the first time the DAZN-aligned promoter has Croke Park plans, he had hoped to make Taylor versus Amanda Serrano at the famous venue in 2022, but a fallout surrounding costs saw the homecoming downgraded to the 3Arena.

It seems talks this time around are running smoother, as Hearn revealed when speaking to Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.

“We’ve been in conversations with Croke [Park],” Hearn told Helwani. “They’re moving in the right direction. I think that’s a good thing to say without getting too excited.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins. seen with Eddie Hearn

The promoter, who brings a Lewis Crocker-topped show to Belfast later this month, says he will now open talks with Chantelle Cameron re a trilogy but hinted Serrano could be a back up plan.

“We’re going to speak to Chantelle Cameron’s team. Obviously, Amanda Serrano fights March 2nd on DAZN. Chantelle Cameron is the fight I think that Katie would like. It’s the fight that the fans would like. 1-1 — two tremendous fights.

“So we’ll see if we can get it made. I think it’s the right fight for both, but we still got a deal to be done. We’ll be be doing everything we can to see if we can make Taylor-Cameron at Croke Park.”