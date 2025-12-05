Eddie Hearn Explains Why Conor Benn Distanced Himself From Lewis Crocker World Title Fight

A Lewis Crocker vs Conor Benn clash can still happen, assures Eddie Hearn.

Although the promoter made it clear that Benn’s current world-title fixation means the fight won’t land next.

IBF welterweight world champion Crocker, has been vocal about wanting to fight the British name. Indeed, the Belfast star and his team have called for and pushed Matchroom for it.

But while Ireland’s only reigning male world champion has ‘The Destroyer’ circled in red, Benn has his distanced himself from the fight.

The English fighter has said he isn’t keen on the IBF’s rehydration clause and that his sole focus right now is the WBC welterweight world title — the same belt his father Nigel famously won. Hearn says after his middleweight rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr, Benn intends to drop back to 147, and chase the green-and-gold.

“Lewis sometimes feels his name doesn’t get mentioned around Conor Benn,” Hearn told The Ring, offering clarity on the situation. “But Conor Benn is just fixated by the WBC world title,” he adds before revealing Crocker is in good company when it comes to names not mentioned.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker and Eddie Hearn Chairman of Matchroom at the end of the fight

“He doesn’t really talk about [WBA champion Rolando] Romero or [Devin] Haney – he just wants to win that green and gold [belt],” Hearn added.

With Mario Barrios holding the WBC strap and expected to defend against Ryan Garcia next, Benn has now been formally installed as the mandatory challenger. That puts him at the front of the queue — and puts a temporary roadblock between him and Crocker.

Still, the Essex fight maker insists the fight remains a live option down the line and isn’t a case of “never”, just “not now.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Eddie Hearn at Windsor Park ahead of the IBF Welterweight World Title rematch at the stadium in September. 28 July 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“The Lewis Crocker fight is still there,” he confirmed. “I don’t think it will be Conor Benn around that time [spring], but we are looking at a big fight for him, March or April outdoors again at Windsor Park.”

Matchroom also have major plans for ‘The Crock’ in the meantime, with the Matchroom boss revealing work is already underway on another huge outdoor event for Belfast.

“We are working with the government there for another big outdoor event,” he told Ring Magazine. “Lewis has done extremely well and he will hopefully have a big homecoming fight as world champion back in Belfast.”