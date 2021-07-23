Dublin ‘Wonderkid’ Hayden handed debut date

Young Dublin prospect Willo Hayden has been handed an August debut date.

The Crumlin BC graduate will punch for pay on a BT card set for the Utlilita Arena, Birmingham and Saturday August 28.

The Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter will compete in a four round light middleweight contest on a card that see’s Belfast Anthony Cacace defend his British title against Lyon Woodstock.

Frank Warren won the race to sign Dublin’s ‘wonderkid’ Willo Hayden earlier this summer.

🥊 Sparring with McGregor at 17

🇮🇪 Preparing him to face Pacquiao and Poirier

🦅 Calling out Khabib



Willo Hayden is one of the brightest prospects in Irish boxing and comes recommended by @TheNotoriousMMA! pic.twitter.com/6Qir0OQ9fM — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 5, 2021

The 19-year-oldHayden was a standout underage amateur winning European Schoolboys (U14) gold in 2016 and picking up 11 Irish titles at various age groups along the way.

The Crumlin BC graduate also had notoriety from sparring Conor McGregor when he visited the Crumlin Gym and was part of the camp for the Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. The young prospect was also a regular over in the Celtic Warrior Gym where he used to spar some pros there from his mid teens.

He now officially enters the pro ranks in just over a month’s time.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently the teen revealed Queensbury plan the take the sensible approach with him.

“I couldn’t be happier about signing with Frank and that’s all that matters. He plans to have me very busy with fights in the near future, building a solid foundation as a pro. I don’t want to be jumping ahead of myself thinking about titles and stuff yet, I’m going to take one step at a time.

“I think every newly-turned pros’ long-term goal is to be a world champ and retire with enough money to live your life in comfort, and I wouldn’t be any different. In the short term, I would be looking to put on entertaining performances that please the crowd and anyone watching. I’ll worry about titles once I have a few fights under my belt.”