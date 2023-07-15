Destructive Conor Wallace Dazzles on DAZN

Conor Wallace strut stylishly into the spotlight and proved himself headline worthy in Australia this afternoon.

The Brisbane-based Newry native put on an explosive performance for the DAZN cameras to cement his status as the number 1 light heavyweight in Australia.

The world-ranked contender took less than a round to take out Matt Sheehan on the top of the first show to come out of the link-up between the streaming platform and Australian promotion Tasman Fighters.

The Fortitude Boxing fighter dropped Sheehan, a fighter renowned for his chin, with a beautifully timed southpaw backhand midway through the round and went for the kill straight after. The Aussie was once again caught clean, as Wallace showed killer instinct to end the fight early.

The 27-year-old added the WBC Australasia light heavyweight title to the WBA Oceania light heavyweight and IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight with the win on the World Collide card.

Speaking after Wallace revealed the fight was his first as a pro with two injury-free hands and warned that was the destructive level he would remain at moving forward.

The victory should also boost the Irish fighter on the up Down Under’s world standing and he could explore options outside Australia moving forward.