Defeated Martin Quinn promises to prove the haters wrong

Something as insignificant as a loss is not going to derail the comeback of Martin Quinn [3(1)-2(0)].

The Crumlin light welterweight was outworked and defeated by Ezequiel Gregores on the big Celtic Clash 11 card in Alicante at the weekend but has vowed to bounce back stronger.

While he acknowledges he was not at his best, the always-entertaining Quinn feels he did enough to win the bout but has promised he will answer any questions or doubts in his coming fights.

The Spanish-based Argentine Gregores provided a wild and game foe and was constantly the aggressor versus a somewhat rusty Quinn who has perhaps still to regain his ring fitness.

Gregores eventually took the four-round bout on a majority decision – with the one drawn card being overruled by two wide 40-36s in his favour.

Quinn is not happy, upon reflection, and claimed on social media that “now that the dust has settled and I’ve watched the fight over and over, I should have gotten the win, definitely.”

The Crumlin BC graduate certainly looked the more talented boxer in terms of skills and noted how “it may have looked like he was the aggressor because he was more or less running at me with his head but, if you watch it, I hit him with the best shots, I put him down to the ground.

There were certainly no favours done to the Irish fighters in Spain, with a number of questionable cards from the local officials. Quinn will no doubt be keen to fight on Celtic Clash 12 and/or 13 which are lined up for Belfast and Dublin respectively, lamenting how he faced “a Spanish fighter in Spain with three Spanish judges, says it all.”

While frustrated, ‘The Mighty Quinn is far from disheartened, and is already looking ahead to his return.

Whether he will look to drop down in levels to rebuild or aim to progress upwards following four tough rounds, remains to be seen, but there are plenty of fights in his future.

Quinn explained how “it’s a hard pill to take but, look, I just want it more now. It’s not the last time you’ll see me slide through the ropes people – I’ll get that title and prove the haters wrong.”