DDP Sports Confirm Dublin Date

A show has been confirmed for Dublin for the first time since 2019 as DDP Sports confirm they are entering the Irish fight market in 2022.

The people behind Kildare’s two-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan have confirmed they have the National Stadium booked and will promote their first show on Irish soil on May 7 next year.

DDP Sports, which consists of Dubliner Paul Keegan, Australian Danny Dimas and Hogan himself, have in their short existence become players in the fight scene Down Under and are now looking toward making an impact in Ireland.

They have just confirmed their first Irish card and will run with a FUTR bill in May next year.

It’s understood Boxing Ireland are planning to run Celtic Clash 13 in the National Basketball Arena as early as this November and there is a long time between now and May.

However, it remains a positive sign for the sport in the capital. Having two promoters looking to work in Dublin and having two potential dates is good news.

The last time Dublin hosted as show was as far back as February 2019 and the last time there was a show outside Belfast in Ireland was Mark Horgan’s Summer of 2019 Cork bill.

The lineup of the DDP show has yet to be confirmed but Irish-boxing.com understands Hogan, who fights Tommy Browne on the Gold Coast next month, won’t be appearing.

The promotional outfits Cork starlet Danny Keating will be a cert to appear while Jimmy Kelly, a former Hogan foe, has close links with DDP and is looking to fight out of Ireland.