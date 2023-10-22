Dazzle on DAZN – Tommy Hyde set for ‘Battle of the Undefeateds’

Tommy Hyde will look to dazzle on DAZN when he returns to the ring in just two weeks’ time.

The Cork super middle has been handed the chance to end a brilliant debut year on a real high on xxx.

Hyde will make it eight fights in less than 12 months on top of a Cow Palace-hosted show in San Francisco.

Adding to the excitement and expectation, the 24-year-old will look to break his second duck egg since turning over as he faces the undefeated Kenny Lopez.

The undefeated duo will trade leather over six rounds next month.

The fighter fought as recently as October 7 successfully stepping up against tricky Mexican Abraham Hernandez Mejia.

28-year-old American, Lopez comes to ring with nine wins, three of which came by way of knockout. He has been active with two fights this year and has beaten three fighters with winning records.