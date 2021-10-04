Date, Venue and ‘Significant Prize Money For Women’s World Championships

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has confirmed that the Women’s World Boxing Championships will be held in Istanbul in Turkey.

The organisation’s President, Umar Kremlev, visited the city to sign an agreement between AIBA and the Turkish Boxing Federation.

Dates have yet to be confirmed but the championships are expected to be held in early December.

“I am glad to announce that the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will be held here in Istanbul,” said Kremlev.

“Turkey is a big boxing country and has a rich history.

“I would like to thank all Turkish authorities as President of the country, Prime Minister, Minister of Sports, deputy minister of sports of Turkey, head of the Istanbul Sports Department, the Turkish Boxing Federation and others for support.

“AIBA is rapidly changing, we are on the way to big reform.

“We are doing a lot of work for the sake of National Federations, a large programme of assistance and financial support is implemented.

“We allocate budget and sport equipment, communicate with NFs directly.

“We will protect our boxers and coaches in every country of the world, AIBA is their home.”

AIBA has announced that “significant” prize money will be awarded to medallists at the Women’s World Championship, in line with the men’s equivalent ©AIBA

The AIBA announced that “significant” prize money would be awarded to medallists at the Women’s World Boxing Championships, in line with what is awarded to victors at the men’s equivalent.

The prize fund has been set at $2.4 million (£1.7 million/€2.06 million), with $100,000 (£73,800/€86,230) for gold medallists, $50,000 (£37,000/€43,000) for silver medallists and $25,000 (£18,450/€21,560) for bronze medallists.

The AIBA is set to hold its Extraordinary Congress during the Women’s World Boxing Championships, with the organisation promising “major reforms.”

President of the Turkish Boxing Federation Eyüp Gözgeç said:”I would like to thank Ministry of Sports of Turkey and Mr Kremlev for choosing our country and our Federation as a host of such significant event in the world of boxing.”

This is scheduled to be the 12th edition of the Women’s World Boxing Championships, following the latest edition in Ulan-Ude in Russia in 2019.

The AIBA World Men’s Boxing Championships are set to be held in Belgrade in Serbia, from October 24 to November 6 this year.