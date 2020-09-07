Date for Date – Waterford welter returns on TV Dubai show

Big punching Rohan Date [12(9)-0-1] will return to the ring next month.

The well traveled Waterford welterweight has secured a slot on the Rotunda Rumble card and features on The Rotunda at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai on October 9.

It will be Date’s fourth consecutive fight in Dubai and his second fight in a pandemic hampered year.

The 27-year-old was hoping to return to home and fight in Waterford on the proposed Ring Kings card before the pandemic put paid to that.

He will be delighted to have a new date and will be fortunate enough to be one a few fighters to have two fights this year.

An opponent has to be confirmed for the Dubai based fighter, but if the recent MTK shows are anything to go by a step up may be on the cards.

The likes of Padraig McCrory and Lewis Crocker’s careers have massively benefited from behind closed doors step up wins – no doubt Date will be hoping to achieve something similar come October 9.

Recent Jono Carroll defeater Maxi Hughes appears on the top of the card as he takes on undefeated Kazakh Viktor Kotochigov in a lightweight ranking title fight.

Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-awaited professional debut, Cesar Mateo Tapia is back, Liverpool talent Blane Hyland competes, and Faizan Anwar goes in search for another stoppage win when he faces the experienced JR Mendoza.