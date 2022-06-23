Daniel-San O’Sullivan has a Black Belt in Entertainment

Daniel O’Sullivan is confident he will stand.out for reasons beyond his back story and a unique ring moniker this coming Saturday night.

The light-middleweight hopeful is confident his style and approach will leave a positive impression on fight fans.

‘Daniel-san’ completes a reverse journey from coach to pro boxer as he debuts on the Summer Brawl card at the Europa Hotel on Saturday evening.

Considering he has had a brief amateur career, only the few who have watched him spar regularly will know what to expect style-wise, although he assures those that don’t know are in for a treat.

“I think the fans can expect an exciting style,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I really like to fight on the front foot and work on the inside. I believe I have a very high work rate which will make my fights exciting.”

The Dubliner takes on Luke Middleton [2-16(1)-2] on the MHD and IGB card. The English operator is certainly capable of bringing him rounds and is an opponent the Paschal-Collins-trained fighter hopes will help him put on a show.

“I wanted a tough opponent, not somebody who is going to go down the first jab I land. I think I’ll be better over the longer rounds so the first fight being a four-rounder I will have to start fast and be busy. Hopefully, my opponent will be willing to trade with me so the people paying to come see me can get their money’s worth on the night.”

O’Sullivan has taken a unique path to the pros and, for now, he is just happy to maintain a one-step-at-a-time approach.

The latest addition to the pro ranks wouldn’t be one for bold statements anyway, although that doesn’t mean he is putting a limit on what he can achieve.

“Honestly I just want to take it one fight at a time, try to be as busy as possible and see just how far I can go. I started boxing late and have kept improving over these last couple of years. I think I’ll just get better with more fights and who knows where I could end up! But I just want to enjoy the journey and get better each day.”

O’Sullivan also revealed the origins of his nickname, refuting claims he is called ‘Daniel-san’ because he is the pet pupil of Celtic Warrior Gym’s Mr Miyagi, Paschal Collins.

“Daniel-san actually came from Spike [O’Sullivan]! I don’t remember why but he just called me it one-day messing years back and has called me it ever since. I think it’s a funny nickname and will stand out from others so I just went with it! Nearly every Daniel in boxing is called ‘Danny Boy’ so I just wanted to be a little different so all credit to spike for that one.”