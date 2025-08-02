Daniel O’Sullivan and Dean Walsh on Irish Title Collision Course

Daniel O’Sullivan and Dean Walsh could be on an interesting Irish title collision course.

The light middleweights with very different backgrounds share a common goal and are heading in the same Irish title direction.

It’s now suggested they could collide in what would be a welcome green strap decider.

Rumour suggests the pair have discussed an Irish light middleweight title fight.

JB Promotions October National Stadium card has been mentioned, but Walsh has secured a fight on the Return of the Mick card, so September 5 at the 3Arena may be an option.

Both fighters have mentioned fighting for the Irish title when speaking to Irish-boxing.com in recent months.

“I never thought of even winning a Celtic title,” O’Sullivan told Irish-Boxing.com. “I said I’d love to have one—now I have two of them at 28. So now I’m like, right, Irish title—I need that now. That’s the big goal.”

“Hopefully this time next year, I’ll be Irish champion and move onto the European scene,” said Walsh ahead of his most recent win.

If the bout was made it would capture the attention. O’Sullivan a former coach with very little amateur background has impressed massively since turning over, particularly in winning the BUI Celtic title a twice versus a former amateur standout and Olympic hopeful who has looked the part since ditching the vest.