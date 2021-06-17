Czech mate as Dean Clancy wins to set up mouthwatering clash with tournament third seed

Dean Clancy made it two from two for Ireland on the opening day of the European Youth Championships.

The decorated underage talent registered senior international success with victory over Petr Novak in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy.

Clancy, who was debuting at light-welterweight, two weights up from the division he was more accustomed to, showed pockets of real class against a competitive opponent to impress his way into the next round.

The Sean McDermott BC teen won the first and last round wide to ensure a unanimous decision and grab his place in the last 16 of the continental contest .

The 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 win sets up a last 16 clash with third seed Nenad Jovanovic tomorrow [Friday].

Clancy won the battle of the jabs in a tentative first minute of the first round and was able to punish his opponent when he began to get more adventurous as the round progressed, landing some nice counter punches and taking the round across the board as a result.

🥊 RESULT 🥊@dean_clancy rounds off the day for Team Ireland with an impressive performance and he takes the win by unanimous decision v 🇨🇿!



He will return to action tomorrow in the Last 16!



Well done Dean! 🥊🇮🇪#IABA #TeamIreland #U22Euros — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 17, 2021

Again the jab was key early on in the second, but as the round wore on Novak was starting to enjoy some success. The blue corner fighter tested the chin of the Sligo talent via a big left hand and continued to search for big single shots. Clancy was again catching his opponent well when he advanced but the fact he was backed up on occasion made his opponent look good – and indeed he won the second on a 4-1 split.

The third was a real battle of styles, with Novak attacking in aggressive bursts and Clancy boxing nicely off the back foot. The Czech fighter’s aggression seemed to pay dividends in the first half of the round but Clancy upped the pace and scored regular down the strech.

As a result the 19-year-old scored his second across the board round of the fight to claim a unamious decision.

Kieran Molloy progressed past German Daniel Krotter earlier today to take his place in the last 16 vai a 4-1 split decision victory. Five Irish fighters, including Clancy will be in action in the Last 16 tomorrow.

June 18

Last 16

62kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Hamza Mahood (England)

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) v Romane Moulan (France)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v France or Moldova

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) v Raphael Monny (France)

June 19

Last 16

56kg Adam Hessian (Ireland) v Gabor Virban (Hungary))

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) v Peige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hessian (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke

Photo Credit: Ricardo Guglielminotti – The Fighting Irish (@thefIrish)