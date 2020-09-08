‘Crazy to fight anytime soon’ – Bradley back tracks on O’Neill revenge talk

Tiernan Bradley believes it would be ‘crazy’ to pursue a fight with Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] in the current climate.

Not long after the Omagh talent had confirmed he was turning over was he calling out O’Neill.

The O’Rourke’s Gym fighter claimed he wanted revenge over the popular Operator for stopping a former amateur club mate in the amateur ranks.

The 23-year-old saw the ticket seller as an ideal route into domestic action and the perfect big fight launch pad.

However, Bradley holds a different view point now. Having been forced to travel to Poland to debut on October 8, he argues any derby would be wasted at present.

He see’s a clash with the Dee Walsh trained fighter as a clash that would capture fan imagination and claims it’s a meeting that would be wasted behind closed doors.

“Owen was previously mentioned from a business point of view. The two of us have great support and I believe we would sell out our own show,” Bradley told Irish-boxing.com.

“Therefore it would be crazy to fight anytime soon with current boxing conditions being behind closed doors,” he adds before suggesting it could be a future title fight.

“Owen has a great team behind him and he’s training hard. It could potentially be a future title fight.”

Bradley makes his pro bow in Poland on October 9 against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Regardless of who populates the opposite corner he is predicting a knockout win.

“At the minute we are in talks with a few different opponents and who ever is brave enough. I’m sure will give me a good fight, although at this stage in my career I can’t see anyone testing me therefore I’m definitely going for the knockout.”