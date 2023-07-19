Craig McCarthy Goads Kevin Cronin About Differing Title History

Craig McCarthy [10(1)-1(1)-1] believes Kevin Cronin [6(3)-1(0)-1] lacks that champion mentality – and thus will suffer defeat when the pair battle to become champion of Ireland.

The Waterford and Kerry favourites have been mandated to meet for the Irish super middleweight title and are expected to trade leather on the proposed Conlan Boxing outdoor Lucan card in September.

Regardless of when and where they meet, there will only be one winner argues McCarty. ‘Built2Last’ says history teaches, that he knows what it takes to get over the line in a title fight while his opponent does not.

Making reference to ‘The Kingdom Warrior’s’ draw and defeat to Jamie Morrissey and the fact he defeated Graham McCormack to win a belt Morrissey once held, McCarthy indicates Cronin may have a title block.

“I feel like Kevin is a good ole scraper with a good engine. But he knows all too well what it’s like to lose for titles. He doesn’t know or feel what it’s like to be the champ and I do, so already I’m winning,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

McCarthy also moved to downplay talk he has a power and size disadvantage going into what has become a bad blood fight.

“He’s on about his big power and knocking me out? Big brave words! I genuinely don’t see this big bad power he keeps banging on about.

“He also banging on about how big he is. Yeah, he’s tall, but so what, I’m the bigger stronger man. I’m twice the width of him, clearly a lot stronger and definitely a lot more powerful.

“I’ll win this one with pure class once again. I’m gonna win that beautiful belt, bring it home and add it to my collection,” he adds before revealing what an Irish title win would mean for him.

“I just can not wait to be crowned king of Ireland. I won an Irish title when I was 16 and now I’m gonna win one at the sexy age of 36. This is a dream which I’ve turned into reality.”

No doubt Cronin will point to the fact his title fights came much earlier in his career, that both are certain Irish Fight of the Year nominees and that both were extremely close wars.